Page A10
November 30, 2018
No longer in the picture
A PICTURE believed to be one of only two surviving photographs of artist Vincent Van Gogh is in fact a picture of his brother Theo, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said yesterday. The black and white image had long been thought to show Vincent at the age of 13, and has featured in biographies of the notoriously camera-shy artist. But after doubts were raised about the identity of the tousle-haired boy in the picture, expert research showed it was not Vincent but his younger sibling Theo, then aged 15. The only other known photograph of him shows him at aged 19.
