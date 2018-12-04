Nobel Prize academy tainted by rape guilt

Home » World

A FRENCHMAN at the center of a scandal that led to the postponement of this year’s Nobel Literature Prize was yesterday found guilty on appeal of two counts of rape and jailed for two and a half years.

Once an influential figure in Stockholm’s cultural scene, 72-year-old Jean-Claude Arnault was convicted by a Stockholm appeals court of raping a young woman in October 2011 and again in December the same year.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, insisting the sex was consensual.

The case was one of the first big trials to come out of the #MeToo movement, and has left the reputation of the venerable Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, in tatters.

Arnault is married to Katarina Frostenson, a Swedish Academy member, and was an influential associate.

The scandal erupted in November 2017, one month after abuse accusations surfaced against Harvey Weinstein.

At the time, Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter published the testimonies of 18 women claiming to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by Arnault.

His accusers claim the academy was aware of Arnault’s behavior but ensured that “a culture of silence” reigned.