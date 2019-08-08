The story appears on
Notre Dame health risk
Health officials in Paris say a child needs medical monitoring because tests conducted after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire showed that he was at risk of lead poisoning. The Regional Health Authority said the Parisian child, who was tested last week, won’t need treatment yet. Checks are being conducted to determine whether the lead came from the April fire or another source. The child’s school, near the cathedral, was closed in July due to high lead levels found on its grounds. A total of 162 children have been tested for lead in Paris after hundreds of tons of lead, that was in Notre Dame’s spire and roof, melted in the blaze.
