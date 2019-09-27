Now it’s ‘crocodile dronedee’

Home » World

Australia’s rugged crocodile country could become safer thanks to world-first drones which were given a test flight yesterday.

The high-tech drones known as “croc spotters” were tested near Cairns, Queensland, patrolling along riverbeds and detecting animals as they went.

Armed with what designers say is a world-first artificial intelligence algorithm, they can identify the reptiles in creeks, rivers and beaches.

Despite the animals’ formidable reputation, attacks by freshwater and saltwater crocodiles on humans are relatively rare in Australia.

But five attacks in Queensland’s touristic north between 2017 and 2018, including two fatal attacks, and unusual sightings more than 40 kilometers inland had authorities concerned.

The technological solution came from adapting newly developed shark-spotting drones to detect a different kind of apex predator.

As the pilot operates the drone, the algorithm scans the video and sends an alert back to the pilot if it picks up on a threat below.

Designers say the algorithm is 93 percent accurate, while the naked eye is around 16 to 19 percent.

Mark Phillips, from drone provider Westpac Little Ripper, said his team spent hundreds of hours feeding data into the technology.

“A lot of time above crocs, a lot of images fed into the algorithm as it’s a learning algorithm which means it then gets better at spotting,” he said.

“Different water conditions, sizes, shapes of the crocs, sitting still or swimming, it has to learn everything about them and can then make a better detection.”