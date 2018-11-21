The story appears on
November 21, 2018
Nuclear power plan
Poland expects its first nuclear power plant to start operating after 2030 as the country aims to cut its use of coal to produce electricity, Deputy Environment Minister Michal Kurtyka said.
The east European country, which hosts global climate talks in December, generates around 80 percent of its electricity from coal in outdated power plants. Kurtyka added Poland would talk with France, the United States, Japan and South Korea about nuclear technologies. “In 2030 the share of coal in Poland’s energy mix will be 60 percent,” said Kurtyka.
