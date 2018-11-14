The story appears on
November 14, 2018
Nurse ‘killed elderly’
GERMAN authorities say a male nurse is suspected of killing six elderly patients, and attempting to kill at least three more over almost a year.
Munich police said that the 36-year-old Polish man has admitted during questioning to injecting twelve people in his care with unnecessary insulin shots from April 2017 to February. He denies intending to kill them. The suspect, previously identified as Grzegorz Stanislaw Wolsztajn, is alleged to have sought out vulnerable patients in order to steal their belongings.
