Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

November 14, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Nurse ‘killed elderly’

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 14, 2018 | Print Edition

GERMAN authorities say a male nurse is suspected of killing six elderly patients, and attempting to kill at least three more over almost a year.

Munich police said that the 36-year-old Polish man has admitted during questioning to injecting twelve people in his care with unnecessary insulin shots from April 2017 to February. He denies intending to kill them. The suspect, previously identified as Grzegorz Stanislaw Wolsztajn, is alleged to have sought out vulnerable patients in order to steal their belongings.

 

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿