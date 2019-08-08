Home » World

Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart apologized after a video went viral on social media of rats scurrying about one of its stores in Tokyo’s popular Shibuya district, prompting it to close the outlet until further notice. Video clips posted on YouTube and Twitter appeared to show at least six of the long-tailed rodents, with some descending from refrigerated display racks stocked with onigiri rice balls and bento meals before scampering down an aisle. Public broadcaster NHK said it had been viewed more than 5 million times.