Oil firm backs carbon tax

Energy giant Woodside has joined the world’s largest miners in calling for Australia to re-introduce a tax on carbon emissions as pressure mounts on the Liberal government to act on climate change by curbing pollution.

“We need a price on carbon, we need to ensure that the most effective energy gets into the system,” Woodside chief executive Peter Coleman said.

The stance is a reversal for the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, which campaigned against a previous Labor government’s emissions pricing scheme, under which some firms would have been required to pay a tax per ton of carbon dioxide.

