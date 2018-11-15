Oil firm backs carbon tax

Advanced Search

November 15, 2018

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 November 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Energy giant Woodside has joined the world’s largest miners in calling for Australia to re-introduce a tax on carbon emissions as pressure mounts on the Liberal government to act on climate change by curbing pollution.

“We need a price on carbon, we need to ensure that the most effective energy gets into the system,” Woodside chief executive Peter Coleman said.

The stance is a reversal for the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, which campaigned against a previous Labor government’s emissions pricing scheme, under which some firms would have been required to pay a tax per ton of carbon dioxide.

(AFP)

