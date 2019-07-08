Advanced Search

July 8, 2019

Oman minister in rare Damascus trip

Source: AP | 00:19 UTC+8 July 8, 2019 | Print Edition

Oman’s foreign minister has made a rare visit to Damascus to discuss with Syria’s President Bashar Assad ways of restoring stability and security in the region.

Oman is one of few Arab countries that kept normal relations with Damascus after Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, months after the country’s crisis began.

The Syrian Presidency said yesterday that Assad discussed with Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi regional and international affairs as well as “economic and political challenges imposed on the region.”

Alawi delivered a message from the Sultan of Oman “to restore stability and security in the region.”

In March 2018, Syria’s foreign minister visited Oman.

