Omicron hit Europe before SA’s revelation

THE Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new data from the Netherlands showed on Tuesday, as Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil.

In the week since the new virus strain was reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions, most targeting southern African nations. But the WHO said that “blanket” travel bans risked doing more harm than good.

And the likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases, on November 25.

The new variant, whose high number of mutations may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines, was found in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, with one having no travel history.

Meanwhile, a clearer picture is emerging of where it has been circulating, and for how long.

So far, well over a dozen countries and territories have detected cases, including Australia, Britain, Canada, Israel, Italy and Portugal.

Among European countries, Belgium and Germany have both reported cases of the new strain prior to November 25, but both linked to foreign travel.

Latin America reported its first two cases, in people who traveled from South Africa to Brazil, and a first case was confirmed in Japan, one day after it barred all foreign arrivals.