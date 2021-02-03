Out-of-control bushfire rages outside Perth

Home » World

An out-of-control bushfire northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed at least 56 homes and was threatening more yesterday, with many residents across the region told it is too late to leave.

The 7,000-hectare blaze, which has a 80-kilometer perimeter, began on Monday and raged through the night near the town of Wooroloo.

The losses were expected to grow as teams continued their damage assessments, Western Australia state Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and another received a superficial burn, Deputy Commissioner Craig Waters said. No other injuries were reported. The fire doubled in size overnight and burned through 7,366 hectares of farms and woodland.

“Strong winds are hampering us getting in and containing the fire and bringing it under control,” Waters said.

State Premier Mark McGowan said 80 percent of all properties at Tilden Park near Gidgegannup on Perth’s northeast rural fringe have been lost.