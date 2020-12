Pandemic impact won’t help fight warming: UN

Home » World

Earth remains on course to warm more than 3 degrees Celsius by the century’s end despite a dip in greenhouse gas emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic and pledges to curb pollution, the UN said yesterday.

In its annual assessment of emissions levels, the UN’s Environment Programme found 2020’s 7-percent fall in carbon pollution would have “negligible impact” on warming without a broad and rapid shift away from fossil fuels.

The Emissions Gap report analyzes the gulf between action required under the Paris climate deal and emissions cuts currently planned by countries.

It found that a “green recovery” from the pandemic, in which emerging net-zero pledges are accelerated could shave 25 percent off of emissions by 2030.

This would bring the world closer to levels required to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius, as stipulated under Paris.

With just over 1 degrees Celsius of warming since pre-industrial times, Earth is already experiencing stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires and superstorms rendered deadlier by rising seas.

“The year 2020 is on course to be one of the warmest on record, while wildfires, storms and droughts continue to wreak havoc,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

She said yesterday’s report showed that a green pandemic recovery “can take a huge slice out of greenhouse gas emissions and help slow climate change.”

UNEP said last year emissions must fall 7.6 percent annually through 2030 in order to keep the more ambitious Paris temperature goal of 1.5C in play. While 2020 is likely to see emissions fall broadly in line with that figure, it took an unprecedented slowdown in industry, travel and manufacturing to achieve.

Experts fear a rebound in carbon emissions is nearly inevitable in 2021. Last week the UN said countries planned to increase fossil fuel production 2 percent each year this decade. To limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it said oil, gas and coal production instead must fall 6 percent annually.