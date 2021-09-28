Panic buying in UK, fuel stations run dry

Home » World

Up to 90 percent of fuel stations ran dry across major English cities yesterday after panic buying deepened a supply chain crisis triggered by a shortage of truckers that retailers are warning could batter the world’s fifth-largest economy.

A dire post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers emerging after the COVID-19 pandemic has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel, raising the specter of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.

Just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government spent millions of pounds to avert a food shortage due to a spike in prices for natural gas, the biggest cost in fertilizer production, ministers asked people to refrain from panic buying.

But queues of dozens of cars snaked back from petrol stations across the country on Sunday, swallowing up supplies and forcing many gas stations to simply close. Pumps across British cities were either closed or had signs saying fuel was unavailable yesterday, Reuters reporters said.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel retailers which now account for 65 percent of all UK forecourts, said members had reported that 50 percent to 90 percent of pumps were dry in some areas.

“We are unfortunately seeing panic buying of fuel in many areas of the country,” Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, who worked for BP for 30 years, said.

“We need some calm,” he said. “Please don’t panic buy: If people drain the network then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was no shortage of fuel, urged people to stop panic buying and said there were no plans to get the army to drive trucks, though the Ministry of Defense would help with trucker testing.