Parasite’s historic night at Oscars

South Korean black comedy, “Parasite,” made movie history at the Oscars Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture award — Hollywood’s grandest prize of all.

A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, “Parasite” won four Oscars, stunning pundits who doubted the Academy would ever crown a subtitled Asian movie with its most esteemed distinction.

“It’s such a great honor. I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal,” a jubilant Bong Joon-ho told journalists backstage, calling the night “crazy.”

“Parasite” also won the Oscar for Best International Feature, and became the first Asian film to take home Best Original Screenplay.

Bong paid tribute to his childhood hero and fellow nominee, Martin Scorsese, drawing a standing ovation for the veteran director of “The Irishman” — which went home empty handed.

“It feels like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” producer, Kwak Sin-ae, told an audience of Tinseltown A-listers, who cheered the film’s wins throughout the night at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Bong predicted that “naturally we will come to a day when a foreign-language film winning this won’t be much of an issue.”

The pre-Oscars favorite, “1917,” Sam Mendes’s innovative and personal World War I movie about two soldiers crossing no man’s land, had to settle for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing awards.

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in “Joker,” which received the night’s most nominations.

In an emotionally charged speech, the actor railed against injustice and “an egocentric world view” that leads to environmental destruction, before paying tribute to his actor brother, River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993.

Renee Zellweger sealed a remarkable comeback by winning Best Actress for “Judy,” dedicating the award to the Hollywood screen legend she portrayed.

“Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy,” she said.

Brad Pitt was crowned Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” one of several winners to strike a political tone.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump’s recent impeachment trial.

“American Factory” — the first film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company about a Rust Belt factory reopened by a Chinese billionaire — won Best Feature-Length Documentary.

Best Adapted Screenplay went to Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” about a young boy corrupted by fascism.

The film’s writer, Taika Waititi, said he hoped the win would inspire “all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.”

Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for her role as a feisty divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.”

The glamorous annual event contrasted with the grief in Los Angeles over the recent deaths of film legend, Kirk Douglas, and Oscar-winning basketball star, Kobe Bryant.

Grammy-winning singer, Billie Eilish, sang a moving version of “Yesterday” to accompany the “in memoriam” montage for those Hollywood lost this year, which opened with Bryant and closed with Douglas.

Music was a prominent theme throughout the night, beginning with a medley critical of the lack of minorities and female directors on the Academy’s nominee list.

“We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films and I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist,” said vocalist, Janelle Monae.

Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film about his life, “Rocketman,” won Best Original Song.

Rapper, Eminem, who took home the honor in 2003 for his song “Lose Yourself,” made a surprise appearance to perform the song, which was heavily censored by the show’s producers.

Icelandic composer, Hildur Gudnadottir, won Best Original Score for her haunting sound track in “Joker.”

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters, who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up,” she said. “We need to hear your voices.”

No female directors were nominated this year, a theme referenced by several celebrities.

The ceremony had no host for a second consecutive year.