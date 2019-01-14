The story appears on
January 14, 2019
Paris bakery blast death toll rises to 4
The Paris Fire Department said rescuers have found a woman’s body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.
The blast on Saturday morning in the Rue de Trevise in north-central Paris also injured dozens of people.
Paris Fire Department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters yesterday that nine people were still in critical condition from the explosion that devastated a Paris street and 45 others also injured but not as seriously.
He had said earlier rescuers were searching for a missing woman living in the building where the bakery was located.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Saturday the cause of the blast appeared to be accidental. He said firefighters were already on the scene to investigate a suspected gas leak when the explosion happened.
Two firefighters are among the dead. About 30 firefighters were yesterday searching for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.
Twelve neighboring buildings damaged by the blast have been evacuated. Temporary shelter has been provided for about 40 residents while dozens more are being housed by family and friends, authorities said.
