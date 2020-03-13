Paying big to prolong dog’s lives

Home » World

On a follow-up visit after Sophie Cortellino’s life-saving cardiac procedure, Dr Anna Gelzer was delighted and family members were relieved to see her responding so well. Sophie agreed, her tail wagging excitedly.

As the 9-year-old boxer lay on a metal table, Gelzer tried to push up her heart rate as part of a stress test following the August procedure — a ventricular ablation for an arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, the first performed on a dog in the United States.

“You want a cookie?!” Gelzer teased. “Want to go for a walk?!”

The jagged line tracing Sophie’s heartbeat on a monitor spiked dramatically but she stayed calm and alert, and Gelzer grinned with satisfaction.

Sophie is one of countless aging American dogs undergoing cardiac treatments, stem-cell transplants, tracheal stents, pacemakers and other sophisticated, expensive procedures to prolong their lives.

The dog’s owners, many of whom have been around long enough to watch children grow up and provide support through countless family joys and traumas, are going to great lengths to extend their lives, paying bills of up to US$3,000 for stem-cell therapy and US$7,000 for cardiac procedures like Sophie’s.

“Dogs are like a person, a family member,” said Gelzer, cardiology professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Philadelphia.

Nearly half the nation’s 77 million pet dogs are age 6 or older, a 15-percent increase since 1987, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Larger breed dogs are considered geriatric at 6, smaller breeds at 7.

Aging dogs contend with many of the same illnesses as elderly humans, including heart disease, diabetes and senility. Cancer ravages canines at roughly the same rate as humans, striking nearly half of all dogs over age 10.

In Sophie’s case, it was an arrhythmia, a condition that has been treated successfully in humans.

During the procedure, a catheter was snaked through blood vessels into her heart’s lower chamber, which pumps oxygen-rich blood to the body, and trouble spots were cauterized. Gelzer was joined in the operation by her counterpart who handles human patients, Dr Cory Tschabrunn, on the Philadelphia campus.

Karen Cortellino, a radiologist, recalled the time nearly a decade ago when she first met Sophie, an 8-month-old puppy who had been rejected by another family. Sophie has since helped celebrate Cortellino’s son’s college graduation and her daughter’s law school commencement, and dressed up as a member of a family wedding party. “I would definitely sacrifice what I needed for Sophie.”