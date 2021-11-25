The story appears on
November 25, 2021
Related News
Pentagon’s new group to probe UFOs
The United States Department of Defense late on Tuesday said it will establish a new group to investigate reports on the presence of UFOs in restricted airspace.
The formation of the group comes after the government released a report in June, encompassing 144 observations, which said there was a lack of sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects.
The new group, Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, will be overseen by the Under Secretary Of Defense for Intelligence, the director of the Joint Staff and officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in a separate statement the presence of unidentified aerial phenomenon in restricted airspace poses a potential safety of flight risk to air crew and raises potential national security concerns.
