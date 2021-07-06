Philippines in mourning over tragedy

Home » World

Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island yesterday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country’s worst military air disasters.

The C-130 Hercules transport was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.

The plane skidded and burst into flames in a village, killing 52 people including 49 military personnel and three civilians, said military spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo.

Another 51 were injured, most of them soldiers. It was not clear if the pilots were among the survivors.

“This is one of the worst tragic incidents that happened in our armed forces,” Arevalo said.

The three civilians killed were working in a quarry.

“The whole country is mourning,” said President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque.