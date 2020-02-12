Philippines prepares to shut down military treaty with US

Home » World

The Philippine government announced it is preparing to end a major security pact that allows American troops to train in the Asian country, bringing the 69-year treaty alliance to a close.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Manila’s termination notice for the Visiting Forces Agreement was delivered to the deputy chief of mission at the American Embassy in Manila, and will take effect in 180 days unless both countries agree to keep it.

Locsin signed the notice on the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has often criticized US security policies while praising those of China and Russia despite the Philippine military’s close historic ties with the United States.

A spokesperson for the American Embassy said Washington “will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests.”

“This is a serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance,” the embassy said in a statement. “Our two countries enjoy a warm relationship, deeply rooted in history. We remain committed to the friendship between our two peoples.”

In a Senate hearing last week, Locsin warned that abrogating the 1998 security accord with Washington would undermine Philippine security and foster aggression in the disputed South China Sea.

He proposed a review of the agreement to fix contentious issues, such as criminal jurisdiction over erring American troops, instead of abrogating it. Philippine defense and military officials did not comment on the announcement.

Duterte threatened to terminate the security agreement after Washington reportedly canceled the US visa of a loyal ally, Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who was linked to human-rights violations when he first enforced the president’s deadly anti-drug crackdown in 2016 as national police chief.

Thousands of mostly poor suspects have been killed under the bloody campaign Duterte launched after taking office in 2016, alarming the US, other Western governments and human-rights watchdogs.

He gave the US one month to restore dela Rosa’s visa, but US officials have not publicly reacted to his demand.

Duterte said in a speech late Monday that President Donald Trump has moved to save the agreement but he rejected the idea. He accused the US of meddling in Philippine affairs, including seeking the release of opposition Senator Leila de Lima, who Duterte has accused of involvement in illegal drugs. The senator has dismissed the allegation as a fabricated charge meant to muzzle dissent.

“America is very rude. They are so rude,” Duterte said.

Locsin outlined what he said were the crucial security, trade and economic benefits the accord provides. The US is a longtime treaty ally, major trading partner and the country’s largest aid provider.

The accord, known by its acronym VFA, legally allows the entry of American forces along with US military ships and aircraft for joint training exercises with Philippine troops. It specifies which country has jurisdiction over American soldiers and who can be accused of crimes while in the Philippines, a sensitive issue in the former American colony.