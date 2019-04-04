The story appears on
Page A8
April 4, 2019
Philippines seizes 757 tarantulas
Philippine authorities said yesterday they cracked open a gift-wrapped package shipped from Poland to discover 757 tarantulas crammed into plastic containers.
The illicit payload found at a mail facility near Manila’s airport was the latest seizure in a nation that is a major source and transit point of wildlife trafficking.
Customs thought the package suspicious and after opening it found boxes for cookies, oatmeal and tea. Yet the cartons contained dozens of plastic containers packed with arachnids.
The seized tarantulas — priced at about US$5,700 — are frequently sold to hobbyists as pets, said Arnel Matreo, chief of the Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit of the environment ministry.
Matreo said two people who tried to claim the package were detained on charges of violating wildlife protection and customs laws.
