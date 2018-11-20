Picasso find ‘a hoax’

Home » World

A PAINTING that Romanian prosecutors said might be a work by Pablo Picasso that was stolen in 2012 is more likely a forgery created as a publicity stunt.

Frank Westerman, who helped locate the Tete d’Arlequin, or Harlequin’s Head, in Romania’s Tulcea county after an anonymous tip said he had received an e-mail from a Belgian theater company which is staging a play about a famed art forger. He said the painting he recovered appears to have been a forgery hidden as part of an elaborate hoax.