November 20, 2018
Picasso find ‘a hoax’
A PAINTING that Romanian prosecutors said might be a work by Pablo Picasso that was stolen in 2012 is more likely a forgery created as a publicity stunt.
Frank Westerman, who helped locate the Tete d’Arlequin, or Harlequin’s Head, in Romania’s Tulcea county after an anonymous tip said he had received an e-mail from a Belgian theater company which is staging a play about a famed art forger. He said the painting he recovered appears to have been a forgery hidden as part of an elaborate hoax.
