Pineapple leaves latest in high fashion

Pineapples aren’t just good to eat. A Spanish businesswoman is on a mission to convince us they’re also good to wear.

Carmen Hijosa has created Pinatex, a textile woven from the long fibers in the fruit’s discarded leaves that she hopes will give the fashion industry a sustainable alternative to leather.

A clothes designer by trade and having abandoned leather on environmental grounds, she spent eight years developing her alternative textile.

“Because of their characteristics — they’re very fine and strong and flexible — my idea was what if I make a mesh with these fibers,” Hijosa said. “And that was the beginning of this new material.”

Hijosa, who founded the company Ananas Anam to market Pinatex, works with pineapple farmers in the Philippines who harvest and strip the fibers, which are finished into Pinatex in Spain. To make 1 square meter of Pinatex takes 460 leaves — but there’s no shortage of raw material. Global pineapple production topped 25 million tons in 2016.

Ananas Anam says the waste from the top 10 producer countries could replace over half global leather output.

Since its commercial launch in 2015, Pinatex has been used by about 500 manufacturers, including vegan sneakers sold by fashion house Hugo Boss. All of smaller-scale brand Altiir’s biker-style jackets are made from it.

“People come in, they’ll touch it, they’re attracted to it. At first ... they think it’s leather and then they feel it and it doesn’t feel like leather,” said creative director Timothy Turner-Sutton.

“It’s its own material. When it gets wet it dries like leather and it behaves like leather ... except it’s completely sustainable.”