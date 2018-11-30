Advanced Search

November 30, 2018

Platypus under threat

Source: AFP | 00:06 UTC+8 November 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Australia’s unique platypus population is shrinking under pressure from increased land-clearing for agriculture, pollution, dam building and fishing nets, putting the egg-laying mammals’ future in doubt, researchers said in a report published yesterday. A three-year survey of the duck-billed animal suggested its numbers had fallen by 30 percent, to around 200,000, since Europeans settled the continent two centuries ago. Researchers want to elevate the protected status of the platypus from near-threatened to vulnerable.

