Plaza name after Di

Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Princess Diana at the site of the 1997 car crash that killed the cherished British royal. The site already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honor, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred. The plaza is now named after opera singer Maria Callas. A city hall official said yesterday that the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana. The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.