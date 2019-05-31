The story appears on
May 31, 2019
Plaza name after Di
Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Princess Diana at the site of the 1997 car crash that killed the cherished British royal. The site already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honor, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred. The plaza is now named after opera singer Maria Callas. A city hall official said yesterday that the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana. The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.
