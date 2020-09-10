Police chief quits

The story appears on
September 10, 2020
The police chief in the US city of Rochester resigned on Tuesday, following days of protest over the death of a black man whom police had hooded and forced face-down on a road. The arrest of Daniel Prude took place in March, but his family and activists made his death public last Wednesday, after receiving body cam footage. When officers arrived, the 41-year-old Prude — who was suffering from a psychotic episode — was unarmed and naked in the road.
