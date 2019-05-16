Poll: 1 in 3 female lawyers harassed

Home » World

The world’s largest survey of sexual harassment in the legal profession has found one in three women said they had suffered abuse from their bosses and colleagues.

The report published yesterday by the London-based International Bar Association also found that 75 percent of victims who reported abuse in the survey didn’t speak up and file complaints at work.

Half did so for “fear of repercussions” or because the perpetrator was someone more senior.

The global sexual harassment rate among men in the legal profession was reported at around 7 percent.

“I didn’t report it because who believes that a man says no to sex?” a man from a Swedish law firm said.

The IBA found that men and women who did report their cases most often felt frustrated with their employer’s response.

“In three-quarters of sexual harassment cases, the perpetrator was not sanctioned,” the 130-page report said.

“In more than half of cases, the situation was unchanged or deteriorated.”

The report was based on a survey of 7,000 respondents from 135 countries and regions.

The survey focused heavily on Western countries.

This could make it seems like abuses are most prevalent in developed countries that speak more openly about sex crimes.

But the IBA stressed that it is the most comprehensive global assessment of sexual harassment in the legal profession ever undertaken.

Abuses are “driving people away from their workplaces and the profession as a whole,” the IBA said.