Power out in South Africa as load shed

THE South African government is being urged to reshape the country's entire energy sector to avoid rolling blackouts.

This comes after parts of South Africa were plunged into darkness when electricity utility Eskom was forced to implement emergency stage 1 load shedding following the revelation that five of its coal power stations had less than 10 days of supply.

“These outages are proof that South Africa desperately needs a long-term solution to reshape the entire energy sector,” the opposition Democratic Alliance said.

Eskom, which supplies about 95 percent of the electricity consumed in South Africa, relies heavily on coal to generate its power stations.

The utility reportedly is looking to spend US$70 million on diesel over the next four months to fill the gap and keep the lights on.

Calling the move “unsustainable,” the DA said there is a complete lack of long-term planning and strategy.

“Eskom needs a firm plan of action to make it more efficient and productive,” said Natasha Mazzone, DA shadow minister of public enterprises.

The DA has introduced its proposed Independent System and Market Operator Bill which will see Eskom split into two entities, a transmission/grid entity, and a generating entity to resolve the current impasse.

This would allow the state-run parastatal to compete with other power producers on an equal footing, with price and efficiency being the main determinants of delivering power to the national electricity grid, the DA said.

“Eskom's monopolistic stranglehold of power delivery to the economy must be broken,” Mazzone said.

This is the only way South Africa can free up the energy space to competition, stability and reliability, she said.

Poor management and lack of funding have forced Eskom to implement load shedding in three stages as a last resort to protect the national system from a total blackout.

Stage 1 allows for up to 1,000MW of the national load to be shed once a day.