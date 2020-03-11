Prince in hot water over ties to Epstein

Home » World

Great Britain’s Prince Andrew has “completely shut the door” on cooperating with the FBI in its probe into deceased sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, a US prosecutor said yesterday.

Despite publicly offering his assistance, “Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation,” said New York attorney, Geoffrey Berman, who originally accused the prince of failing to cooperate in late January.

Berman added that his office, which is known for having some of the most aggressive investigators in the US federal judiciary system, “is considering its options” on how to proceed, without offering further details.

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son stepped back from frontline royal duties after he faced outrage over an interview with the BBC late last year in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

The prince also denied having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with Epstein’s friends when she was 17.