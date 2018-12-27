The story appears on
Page A8
December 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Putin hails successful test of new hypersonic missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday hailed final tests of a hypersonic missile, which he earlier said would render existing missile defense systems obsolete.
“On my instructions, the Ministry of Defense prepared and conducted a final test of this system. This has just been completed with absolute success,” Putin said during a televised meeting with members of the government.
“Russia has a new type of strategic weapon,” he said, adding that the intercontinental Avangard system would be ready for use from 2019.
The Kremlin told Russian news agencies the test had taken place in far eastern Kamchatka while Putin was at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow.
The Russian leader unveiled features of the Avangard during his annual address in March, which he said would be part of a new generation of “invincible” weaponry.
The hypersonic missile could fly at 20 times the speed of sound and maneuver up and down, meaning it could breach defense systems, he said at the time.
The final test comes after US President Donald Trump announced plans to pull out of a key Cold War-era nuclear weapons pact, the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.