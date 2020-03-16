Putin signs constitution reforms

Home » World

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the package of constitutional reforms he proposed, including a clause giving him the option to run for president two more times.

The Kremlin published the 68-page law spelling out the constitutional reforms.

Putin’s signature triggers a special procedure for the package, which differs from the way laws usually go into effect.

The reforms were sent to the Russian Constitutional Court, which has a week to rule on whether to approve the law resetting Putin’s constitutional term limit. The law will then be voted on by the Russian public.

A spokeswoman at the constitutional court said judges had begun to review the reform package, but could not say when they will issue the decision.

The Kremlin declared the vote will take place on April 22, and Russia’s Senate Speaker Valentina Matvienko told journalists on Saturday that voting “must take place despite various worries about coronavirus.”

Putin on Tuesday backed a last-minute proposal to add a condition to the reform package for his possible return to the Kremlin after 2024, when he is constitutionally required to step down.

The measure, added on the day when the State Duma lower house voted for the reforms, was passed and subsequently sailed through the upper house and regional parliaments.

The Russian leader originally proposed to change the constitution in January.

The amendments also change the balance of power, increasing the role of the State Council advisory body, and giving both parliament and the president additional instruments of authority.