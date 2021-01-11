The story appears on
January 11, 2021
Queen, 94, vaccinated
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their 90s, have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations,” the palace said in a statement.
The Queen is 94 and Philip is 99, putting them in the priority category in Britain’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.
A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen’s Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.
