Queen, 94, vaccinated

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 January 11, 2021 | Print Edition

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their 90s, have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations,” the palace said in a statement.

The Queen is 94 and Philip is 99, putting them in the priority category in Britain’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen’s Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.

