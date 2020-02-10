Rare mass shooting in Thailand leaves 29 dead and 57 wounded

Home » World

A soldier angry over a property deal gone bad killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 before being shot dead early yesterday in a rampage spanning four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Most of the victims were at the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

Police identified him as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma, who initially posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was shut down.

“It was a personal conflict over a house deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters yesterday from Nakhon Ratchasima after travelling there to meet with wounded survivors.

Prayuth said the conflict was with a relative of the soldier’s commanding officer.

Hundreds of shoppers fled the mall, while police and army personnel launched several rescues during the more than 12-hour standoff.

“It was frightening because I could hear the occasional gunshot, and we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling.

Another survivor told local Amarin TV the shooter was “aiming for their heads” and that his colleague was one of the fatal victims.

“He was shooting everywhere and his shots were very precise,” said the man, identified as “Diaw.”

At a morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, the family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee sobbed as they identified his body.

“He’s my only son. He hasn’t even had dinner,” said his father, Natthawut Karnchanamethee. “I allowed him to do anything he wanted. I never set expectations for him. I only wanted him to be a good person.”

Also known by the historical name Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima has a population of about 250,000. It is close to a national park popular for its wild elephants, but the relatively poor northeastern region is one of the lesser-visited areas for Thailand’s tens of millions of tourists.

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder with no sign of other people around.

According to local media, Jakrapanth worked at an army base close to Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250 kilometers from the capital, Bangkok.

He was a sharp shooter and took many special courses on carrying out attacks, including ambush planning, army sources said. Thai media reported he often posted photos of weapons on social media

The killings began around 3pm Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then driving to the mall in a stolen Humvee.

His commanding officer was one of the people reported killed before the soldier moved on to the shopping mall and began shooting.

At some point during the day, the soldier raided the army camp’s weapons storage area to arm himself, said Lt. General Thanya Kiatsarn, commander of the Second Area Command.

“He attacked the guard at the weapon arsenal, who later died, and he stole an official jeep and HK33 gun plus ammunition to do what he did,” Thanya said.

Hours before the massacre commenced, Jakrapanth denounced greedy people on Facebook.

“Rich from cheating. Taking advantage of other people. Do they think they can spend the money in hell?” read one post.

He later posted written updates during the attack. “Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. Later, he complained about his fingers cramping and asked “Should I give up?” before the account was shut down.

Hours after the mall siege began, Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Major shootings are rare in this southeast Asian country.