Record greenhouse gases point to increased danger, warns UN

The levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, have hit a new record high, the United Nations warned yesterday.

Ahead of the Conference of the Parties 24 climate summit in Poland, UN officials are trying to raise the pressure on governments to meet the pledge of limiting warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, enshrined in the 2015 Paris accord.

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the UN weather agency’s annual flagship report, tracks the content of dangerous gases in the atmosphere since 1750.

This year’s report, which covers data for 2017, puts the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere at 405.5 parts per million. That is up from 403.3 ppm in 2016 and 400.1 ppm in 2015.

“The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3°C warmer,” the head of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said.

Researchers have made reliable estimates of CO2 concentrations rates going back 800,000 years using air bubbles preserved in ice in Greenland and Antarctica.

But by studying fossilized material the WMO also has rough CO2 estimates going back up to 5 million years.

“Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth,” Taalas said.

“The window of opportunity for action is almost closed.” UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned of cataclysmic consequences if the world does not reverse course.

“Entire nations, ecosystems, peoples and ways of life could simply cease to exist,” she said, citing evidence that nations are not on track to meet the commitments made in Paris.

US President Donald Trump, who pulled his government out of the Paris agreement, again cast doubt on climate science.

“Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS — Whatever happened to Global Warming?” he said in a tweet.

Deputy WMO chief Elena Manaenkova said that the science underpinning global warming was “unequivocal,” without challenging the US leader directly.

Emissions are the main factor that determines greenhouse gas levels, but concentration rates are a measure of what remains after a series of interactions between atmosphere, biosphere, lithosphere, cryosphere and the oceans.

According to the UN, 17 of the 18 hottest years on record have occurred since 2001, while the cost of climate-related disasters in 2017 topped US$500 billion.