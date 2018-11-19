Advanced Search

November 19, 2018

Record price for Globe

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 November 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Marilyn Monroe’s Golden Globe Award has sold for a record-breaking US$250,000 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, auction officials said late Saturday. The 1961 award statue for World Film Favorite Female given to the film star by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made history as the highest selling Golden Globe sold at auction.

