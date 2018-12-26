Rescuers in race against time to save India miners

Home » World

Indian rescuers desperately battled rising water levels and a lack of effective machinery yesterday in a race against the clock to reach 15 miners trapped for two weeks in a flooded mineshaft.

The so-called “rat-hole” diggers — men who risk their lives working in illegal mines — were lost on December 13 after water gushed in from a nearby river, in the remote northeastern state of Meghalaya.

Dozens of emergency workers have since been racing against time to rescue the miners from a 106-meter shaft.

There has been no contact with the workers but their families are clinging to hopes that they are in an air pocket.

Rescue chief S.K. Shastri said nothing has been heard from the miners, but that “in such cases we always presume they are alive.”

Engineers are struggling with ineffective machinery that cannot cope with the deluge in the pit.

“The water level hasn’t gone down an inch — it increased after it rained,” Shastri said.

“The two 25-horsepower pumps were ineffective. We need up to 12 100-horsepower pumps to drain out water.”

The river is also still pouring into the shaft, making it dangerous to send down divers, said Shastri, who added the collapse of the tunnel walls could have caused leaks into other mines.

Most of those trapped are said to be migrant laborers from neighboring states. A survivor told reporters five men escaped as water burst into the pit.

“I was about 5 feet (1.5 meters) away from the ground that morning and on my way up, when I suddenly felt a lot of air and then saw water,” the 21-year-old said.