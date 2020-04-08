The story appears on
April 8, 2020
Robots replace students for graduation
Spring graduation ceremonies in Japan have been canceled because of the coronavirus, but students at one school were able to attend remotely by controlling avatar robots while logged on at home.
The robots, dubbed “Newme” by developer ANA Holdings, were dressed in graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony at the Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo.
The robots’ “faces” were tablets that displayed the faces of the graduates, who logged on at home and controlled the robots via their laptops.
One by one, the robots motored to the podium to receive their diplomas. School staff clapped and said “congratulations” as University President Kenichi Ohmae placed the diplomas on a rack mounted on the robot’s midsection.
“I think it’s truly a special experience to receive a certificate in a public area while I am in a private space,” Kazuki Tamura said via his computer avatar when receiving his diploma.
The university hopes its approach can be adopted by other schools looking to avoid mass gatherings.
Reflecting the human world, however, the school limited the ceremony to just four graduates so that the robots could practice social distancing.
