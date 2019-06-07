Russia ready to drop nuclear arms control treaty

Home » World

President Vladimir Putin yesterday said Russia was prepared to drop a nuclear arms control agreement with the US, known as New START, if there was a lack of interest in renewing it.

“If no one feels like extending the agreement — New START — well, we won’t do it then,” Putin said at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg, referring to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. “We said a hundred times that we are ready (to extend it),” Putin added, lamenting that Washington was “not conducting any talks” with Moscow.

“There is no formal negotiating process. And in 2021 everything will end,” he said.

The treaty was signed by former US President Barack Obama and Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Prague in 2010.

The agreement, which caps the number of nuclear warheads well below Cold War limits, is set to expire in two years’ time.

Together with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, New START is considered a centerpiece of superpower arms control. Washington and Moscow dropped the INF treaty earlier this year amid mutual recriminations.

Putin said the implications of letting the other treaty expire would be huge, suggesting it would fuel a nuclear arms race.

“There won’t be any instruments limiting an arms race, for example, deploying space-based weapons,” Putin said. “This means that nuclear weapons will be hanging over every one of us all the time.”

Putin added Russia would not be afraid of shelving the treaty because it was developing a new generation of weapons that will “ensure Russia’s security” in the long term.