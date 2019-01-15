Russia space radio telescope ‘not in touch’

Home » World

Russia has lost control of its only space radio telescope but officials are working to re-establish communication, the country’s space agency said yesterday.

The incident is the latest setback for Russia’s debt-laden space industry, which in recent years has suffered the loss of spacecraft, satellites, and a failed manned launch.

Roscosmos said a US observatory detected signals from the gigantic Spektr-R, or RadioAstron, telescope, which stopped responding to commands from Earth last Thursday.

Roscosmos said that meant the onboard systems were working independently.

The Spektr-R telescope was launched into orbit in 2011 to study black holes, neutron stars and Earth’s magnetic field, among other subjects.

Complete with ground-based observatories and a 10-meter-long antenna, RadioAstron is one of the largest telescopes.

A new bid to regain control of the telescope will take place starting today, the space agency said in a statement.

“Now there are attempts to fix the situation ... There are various systems of communication there, some of which are operating and some are not,” Nikolai Kardashev, director of the Astro Space Center of the Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying.

Previous attempts to get in touch with the telescope were unsuccessful.

Yuri Kovalev, head of the RadioAstron project, refused to say Russia had lost the spacecraft for good. “I cannot bury a satellite which is alive for sure,” he said in written comments.

“It’s like asking for a comment about a sick person when doctors are fighting for his life,” said Kovalev, a physicist with the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

This year Russia is planning to launch another telescope, the Spektr-RG, whose task will be to put together a “complete map of the universe,” the space agency announced earlier.

The Spektr-R telescope was only supposed to serve through 2014 but its lifespan has been extended.