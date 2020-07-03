The story appears on
July 3, 2020
Russia will extend its flight bans
Russia has extended a moratorium on international flights until August 1, the RBC business daily reported yesterday.
Russia, which has so far recorded more than 660,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, in March grounded all international flights, except for those repatriating Russians and those transporting citizens home.
Last month it announced a partial reopening of its borders, saying it would allow people who needed to work, study, get medical treatment or look after relatives to travel abroad.
