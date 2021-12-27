The story appears on
Page A8
December 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Russian troops leave Ukraine following drills
More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.
Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban.
Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack.
Russia denies any such plans, saying it needs pledges from the West — including a promise from NATO not to expand the alliance east towards Russian borders — because its own security is threatened by Ukraine’s growing ties with the Western alliance.
Moscow also says it can deploy its troops on its territory as it sees fit.
Estimates for the number of Russian troops recently moved closer to Ukraine vary from 60,000 to 90,000, with one US intelligence document going as high as 175,000.
“A stage of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, squads at motorized units ... has been completed. More than 10,000 military servicemen ... will march to their permanent deployment from the territory,” Interfax quoted the army as saying.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.