S. Korea pulls guidelines on look-alike stars

Government guidelines aimed at promoting more diversity in South Korea’s K-pop world have been withdrawn after critics said they amounted to state censorship of a booming industry.

The guidelines issued last week complained that K-pop stars looked too alike, saying “the problem of ... uniformity among singers is serious,” and noting most idols were thin and wore identical makeup and skimpy outfits.

South Korea’s K-pop world is a multi-billion-dollar business, but so is the plastic surgery industry in the image-obsessed country, and tens of thousands of people go under the knife every year in pursuit of the perfect look.

The guidelines from the ministry of gender equality drew criticism online — and also from a lawmaker who said it was reminiscent of censorship during the country’s period of authoritarian government which ended in the 1980s.

Demanding the state apologize, lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said the guidelines were a “totalitarian and unconstitutional idea.”

In the wake of criticism, the ministry said on Tuesday it would withdraw the recommendation after it had “caused unnecessary confusion.”

But it added it had neither the intention nor authority to control TV production and it had simply tried to “prevent media, which has big influence on people’s daily life, from undermining human rights or fostering discrimination unintentionally.”