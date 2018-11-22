S. Korea shuts down sex slave foundation

Home » World

South Korea has announced the formal shutdown of a controversial Japanese-funded foundation created to help former wartime sex slaves — a move that will further sour ties between the neighbors.

It sparked a sharp reaction from Tokyo, which summoned the South Korean ambassador, and urged Seoul to respect its “international promise.”

The issue of the women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II — so-called “comfort women” — is a highly emotional one that has marred the relationship between South Korea and its former colonial ruler Japan for decades.

The foundation was created as a result of a controversial 2015 bilateral deal, in which Tokyo transferred 1 billion yen (US$8.8 million) as compensation for the victims and Seoul agreed not to raise the issue again.

But the agreement — finalized by former South Korean President Park Geun-hye as the US sought to repair its key Asian allies’ relationship — angered the public including the victims who described it as falling short of holding Japan responsible for wartime abuses.

Park’s successor and current president Moon Jae-in condemned the deal and his administration earlier this year vowed to return the money to Japan, while falling short of repudiating the pact.

“We ... will take legal steps to formally dissolve the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation,” said Seoul’s gender equality ministry, which oversees the body.

“We have ... decided to end the project based on the result of our reviews and current circumstances around the foundation.”

It added it would seek to find a “reasonable way to handle” the remaining money sent by Japan.

Tokyo demanded South Korea honor the pact or risk tarnishing its reputation.

“The Japan-South Korea agreement of three years ago was the final and irreversible resolution,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

“If an international promise is broken, it becomes impossible to keep ties between one country and another. I hope that South Korea, as a member of the international community, will take a responsible action.”

Dozens of victims or their families have claimed 4.4 billion won (US$3.9 million) from the foundation since its inception in 2016.

The South’s government has since covered the expense with its own funding.

Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea but also from other parts of Asia including China, were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese soldiers.