S. Korean daughters call for dad’s execution

Nearly 150,000 South Koreans have backed a demand by three sisters to have their father executed for the brutal killing of their mother, in a case highlighting the country’s lax punishment of domestic violence.

The trio’s mother was stabbed to death by her ex-husband in the car park of her apartment complex last week after years of physical abuse.

“Our father is a heinous criminal who must forever be isolated from society,” the daughters said in a petition filed on the website of the presidential Blue House. “We are petitioning for him to be sentenced to death to prevent further victims.”

It had received more than 147,000 signatures by yesterday afternoon.

South Korea retains the death penalty in law, but last carried out an execution in 1997 and is regarded as abolitionist in practice.

The murder has shone a spotlight on South Korea’s poor handling of domestic abuse cases, where the perpetrators are often assigned to counseling or given restraining orders.

According to a report by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, nearly half of 16,868 cases of domestic violence reported to police in 2015 did not result in any criminal punishment.

Rights groups say that the law focuses more on maintaining a family structure rather than punishment of the abuser, perpetuating the problem.

“A perpetrator is a subject for punishment, not a subject for counseling,” said activist Kim Myung-jin at a rally in Seoul yesterday.

The man, identified only by his surname, Kim, was arrested and reports said he had admitted the killing, quoting his lawyer saying Kim was “regretful.”