November 16, 2018

Sandwiches poisoned

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 16, 2018 | Print Edition

A 57-YEAR-OLD man has gone on trial in Germany on attempted murder charges over allegations he poisoned co-workers’ sandwiches over several years.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released in line with German privacy regulations, is accused of lacing colleagues’ lunches with substances including lead acetate and mercury. Prosecutors in the western city of Bielefeld say he was motivated by wanting to watch their physical deterioration.

