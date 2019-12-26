‘Santa’ thief turns Robin Hood

The story appears on
A man with a white beard was being held on a US$10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank in the US and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas!” to passers-by, police and local media reported on Tuesday.
David Wayne Oliver, 65, was arrested at a nearby Starbucks coffee shop after he held up the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police said the suspect had “threatened the use of a weapon — and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment but Colorado Springs television station KKTV reported that eyewitness Dion Pascale recounted Oliver stepped outside the bank and tossed the money “all over the place.”
“He started throwing money out of the bag,” before yelling “Merry Christmas.”
Pascale said bystanders retrieved some of the money and returned it to the bank as Oliver walked to the Starbucks, sat down and appeared to be waiting for police to arrest him.
The Denver Post quoted police saying thousands of dollars remained unaccounted for, adding there was no indication Oliver used a weapon.
