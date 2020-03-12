Saudi Arabia to boost daily oil output capacity

Home » World

Saudi Arabia said yesterday it plans to boost oil-production capacity for the first time in more than a decade, a day after it announced a record high increase in crude supply in a battle for market share that has hammered global prices this week.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry directed Saudi Aramco to raise its output capacity to 13 million barrels per day from 12 million, CEO Amin Nasser said.

“The company is exerting its maximum efforts to implement this directive as soon as possible,” said Nasser.

No timeframe was given for the plan, which would entail investing billions of dollars to increase the ability to pump more oil.

On Tuesday, the Middle Eastern oil behemoth announced it would boost oil supplies to a record high in April, raising the stakes in a standoff with Russia, with Riyadh effectively rebuffing Moscow’s suggestion for new talks to limit output and boost prices.

Yesterday’s announcement could be seen as another step in an escalating price war with Moscow after the collapse of an oil-supply-reduction pact between OPEC and Russia last week.

Much of Saudi Arabia’s international influence is rooted in a role often described as the petroleum equivalent of a major central bank. It holds nearly all of the world’s spare capacity — an emergency reserve that allows the kingdom to increase output to cover shortfalls in other countries.

A clash of oil titans, Saudi Arabia and Russia sparked a 25 percent slump in crude prices on Monday, triggering panic selling on Wall Street and other stock markets already badly hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

Saudi Arabia has been pumping 9.7 million barrels per day over the past few months, but has extra production capacity it can turn on. It also has hundreds of millions of barrels in reserve.

Moscow said Russian oil companies might boost output by 300,000-500,000 barrels per day, sending the Russian rouble and stocks plunging.

Talks collapsed last week between members of the OPEC+ alliance of OPEC states, Russia and other producers, which has propped up prices since 2016. Russia rejected OPEC’s call to deepen supply cuts, prompting OPEC to scrap all production limits and Russia to say it would also boost output.

Shares in Aramco rebounded on Tuesday after they fell by as much as 10 percent on Monday, dropping below its opening price in December when the world’s biggest oil company was initially listed on the Riyadh stock exchange.

Yesterday, the company traded at nearly 31 riyals per share, still below the initial-public-offering price of 32 riyals.

Saudi Arabia last embarked on a US$100 billion push to raise its capacity more than a decade ago amid a price boom fuelled by China’s growth. Since then, Saudi officials have brushed aside questions of new upstream investment to boost capacity.

After finishing the kingdom’s program to add nearly 4 million barrels per day of capacity in 2009, Saudi officials and oil-company executives have talked on and off about the possibility of targeting another boost to 15 million barrels per day by 2020, but those plans were shelved several years ago as demand cooled down.