July 22, 2019

Saudi releases Iranian ship

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 22, 2019 | Print Edition

An Iranian tanker held in Saudi Arabia since being forced to seek repairs at Jeddah port has been released and is returning to the Islamic republic.

The Happiness 1 tanker “has been released following negotiations and is now moving toward Persian Gulf waters,” said Iran’s transport minister Mohammad Eslami.

The ship was forced to seek repairs in Saudi Arabia in May after “engine failure and loss of control,” the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency said then.

The rare docking came despite escalating tensions between enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Yesterday, with followups from the ports and maritime authority the issue was resolved,” Eslami said.

