Saudis seek death penalty for 5 suspects in Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia announced yesterday it will seek the death penalty against five suspects in the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Prosecutors announced that 11 suspects in the slaying attended their first court hearing with lawyers, but the statement did not name those in court. It also did not explain why seven other suspects arrested over the October 2 killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul did not immediately face formal charges. The kingdom previously announced 18 people had been arrested.

The killing of Khashoggi, who wrote columns critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has strained the decades-long ties the kingdom enjoys with the US. It also has added to a renewed international push to end the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency and state television gave few details about the hearing.

“The Public Prosecutor demanded imposing proper punishments against the defendants and is seeking capital punishment for five of the defendants for their direct involvement in the murder,” a statement from prosecutors said, without elaborating.

The suspects requested copies of the indictments they faced, as well as asked for more time to prepare for their case, prosecutors said.

While vague on details about the case, prosecutors did express concerns about Turkey. They alleged that Turkish officials did not answer two formal requests made for evidence in the case.

“To date, the Saudi Public Prosecutor has not received any response, and the Public Prosecution is still awaiting their response,” the statement said.

Officials in Ankara could not be immediately reached for comment. Turkish officials said earlier they shared evidence with Saudi Arabia and other nations over Khashoggi’s killing.

Turkey also has demanded Saudi Arabia extradite those 18 suspects to be tried there for Khashoggi’s killing. Turkish security officials have kept up a slow leak of videos, photographs and morbid details surrounding Khashoggi’s slaying to pressure the kingdom.

Turkish media have published photographs of members of the crown prince’s entourage at the consulate in Istanbul ahead of the slaying. Khashoggi’s body, believed to have been dismembered after his killing, has yet to be found.

Khashoggi, 59, entered the consulate October 2 as his fiancee waited outside. But unbeknownst to him, a team of Saudis had flown in before his arrival and laid in wait for him.

Saudi Arabia denied for weeks that Khashoggi had been killed but later changed its story and ultimately acknowledged the slaying.