July 12, 2019
Scaling palace gates
A man has been arrested after scaling the gates of Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II is currently in residence, officials said yesterday. The 22-year-old, who was unarmed, was arrested at around 2am on Wednesday and the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the police said. The Sun reported that the intruder was on the loose in the palace grounds for around four minutes before the arrest. A palace spokeswoman confirmed that Queen Elizabeth, who held her regular weekly meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May later on Wednesday, was staying at the palace.
