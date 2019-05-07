Schools reopen amid tight security

Home » World

State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes yesterday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.

Two weeks after suicide bombings at hotels and churches killed 257 people, soldiers conducted a security sweep of schools on Sunday after state institutions were asked to re-open on a staggered basis.

Mid-to-upper-stream classes resumed yesterday, to be followed by lower grades at a later date. Despite the tight security and military patrols, most classrooms were near empty.

Private schools, including Catholic institutions, remained closed.

“I have decided not to send my son to school until the country returns to normal,” said Sujeeva Dissanayake, whose son goes to the state-run Asoka College in Colombo.

Authorities have blamed the Easter Sunday attacks, which also killed 42 foreign nationals, on two little-known local Islamist groups, the National Tawheed Jamaath and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

At Royal College, an elite state school in Colombo, the parking area usually filled with school vans on a normal day was practically empty.

Only about 5 percent of its 6,000 students were back in classes, a school official said.

At a Hindu school in Batticaloa on the east coast, site of one of the church bombings, parents helped to search schoolbags at the entrance gate. Once inside, pupils sat in desks away from roadside windows.

“Parents are not confident that safety has returned to normal,” said T. Yasodharan, principal of Sivananda College where only 30 percent of its students showed up yesterday.

Security forces are on high alert after intelligence reports indicated militants could strike before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began late on Monday.

Muslim schools will be closed for the holidays.

In Negombo, where 102 people attending Easter Sunday service were killed in the deadliest bomb attack, authorities lifted an overnight curfew imposed after clashes between two groups of civilians.

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith, who has criticized the government’s handling of security around key establishments, has asked for Catholic schools in the Western Province, to be closed this week.